Volunteers check in on lonely veterans with weekly calls

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sometimes veterans need medication to feel better, and other times it’s a prescription for social interaction that helps them heal.

During the pandemic, loneliness has only increased and veterans are not exempt, but there is a program to help.

The Compassionate Contact Corps uses a group of volunteers nationwide to call on veterans once a week to talk about anything they want. This can be over the phone or through video chat.

Prince Taylor with the VA Center for Development and Civics says it can be hard for people to admit that they’re lonely, but these calls can change their life.

“It increases their feelings of well-being, it decreases the loneliness, and what we found is that 90 percent of our veterans found is that the program makes them feel less lonely, and 70 percent say it does increase their well-being,” said Taylor.

Taylor says right now they have 1500 volunteers around the country, and they’re looking for as many as they can get. Click here if you would like to volunteer or if you’re a veteran who wants a call.

