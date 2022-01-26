Vt. Guard to move from vaccination clinics to helping hospitals

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard says it will help staff more local hospitals during the omicron surge.

The Guard says the Vermont Department of Health asked for them to provide wraparound services for local hospitals and focus less on staffing vaccination clinics because our vaccine rate is so high.

The Guard says the number of personnel and which medical facilities they will work at are still being decided.

Fewer than 20 have already started helping hospitals but the Guard says that number will go up.

