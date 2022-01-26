Vt. legislative committee to hear opinions on abortion amendment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont legislative committee is going to be getting opinions from the public about a proposal to amend the state constitution to protect abortion rights.

The hearing that will be held Wednesday evening is the next to last step before the full House of Representatives votes on the proposal. If approved by the House, as expected, the issue will go before Vermont voters in a referendum on Election Day in November. Supporters of the proposed Vermont amendment had the possible loss of abortion rights in mind when they began the process to enshrine “reproductive autonomy,” including abortion, in the constitution.

Opponents say the proposal is vaguely worded and could have unintended consequences.

