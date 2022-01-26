WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID briefing

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a COVID briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Tuesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 724 new coronavirus cases for a total of 266,000 The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 17.1%. The current number of hospitalizations is 412. There have been a total of 2,170 deaths.

