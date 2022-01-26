BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After that brief break from the cold, Arctic air yesterday, it will be right back into the freezer again for today. Despite lots of sunshine, it will be very cold. And it will be clear & very cold overnight into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will moderate on Thursday as brisk southerly winds bring in some warmer air. Then a weak cold front will come through from west to east on Thursday night into early Friday morning. That front will be accompanied by a little bit of snow - just a dusting to around 2″.

Then all eyes will be on a major “coastal” storm system for the start of the weekend. The storm will be developing off the mid-Atlantic coast and rapidly strengthen as it creeps north-northeasward into the Gulf of Maine. This storm looks like it will bring heavy snow to southern New England and along the New England coast. But snowfall will taper off dramatically as you move westward. At this point, it looks like northern NY and the northern Champlain Valley will not be getting any snow from this storm, but there could be as much as 6″ or more as you go eastward towards the Upper Valley and New Hampshire.

The storm will be out of here by Sunday. It will be cold & blustery on the back side of that storm system on Saturday into early Sunday.

A change in the weather pattern will bring in warmer air for the start of next week and for the start of the new month of February.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the evolution of that developing coastal storm, and we will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air & online. -Gary

