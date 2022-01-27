Analysis: Biden has chance to make historic Supreme Court appointment
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday officially announced his plans to step down from the bench, giving President Biden his first opportunity to fill a vacant seat on the high court.
Biden affirmed his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the court, saying it was “long overdue.” He praised also Breyer as a model public servant and promised a nominee by the end of February.
Darren Perron spoke with Jared Carter, a professor at the Vermont Law School, about who’s on the president’s shortlist and how that might impact the court as a whole.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.