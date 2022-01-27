Burlington man smashes car window with handgun

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is released after smashing a car window with a handgun on 1200 block of North Avenue.

Police say Jose Louis Cruz-Rivera, 21 of Burlington smashed out the window of a car with the butt of his handgun, Tuesday.

Police say Cruz-Rivera left the scene before they arrived and talked with witnesses. One witness, who was talking to a woman, says Cruz-Rivera ran up to the car they were at and he tried to break in. That’s when he used his gun to break the window. Police say Cruz-Rivera pointed his gun at those inside the car and then ran away with the woman. Witnesses tell police, they saw Rivera hit the woman with his fist.

Later on, Police say they while interviewing a witness, they saw Cruz-Rivera trying to leave in a car from the parking garage. Officers say they saw the female inside the car with him.

Police arrested Cruz-Rivera without incident but did find his gun on his person, which he later admitted having inside the car.

Cruz-Rivera was in court Wednesday and released on conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington Police.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.