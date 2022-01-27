Burlington rental weatherization mandate program underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you rent a home in Burlington that’s drafty and has high utility costs, your landlord could soon be mandated to get weatherization work done. It’s one of the first programs of its kind in the country that targets properties by looking at their energy bills

“It was surprising. I didn’t realize the energy usage for this house would have crossed that threshold, but it’s good to know and we are going to move forward to make sure we bring down the BTU usage overall in the house,” said Jacob Hinsdale with Hinsdale Properties, which own 35 buildings around Burlington. He says he was surprised to find out one of his properties was using more than 90,000 BTUs for heating. He’s weatherized other properties along the way and has now scheduled an energy audit with Vermont Gas to start the process of buttoning up this home for his tenants.

“It’s good for you in the winter, it’s good for you in the summer. It saves you costs whether you’re heating or cooling the house. The process can be tricky and time-consuming and can cost some money but it’s worth it in the long run. It’s worth it for the people living there. It’s good for the environment to have a lower carbon footprint and your house is safer because it’s less likely to freeze,” Hinsdale said.

He’s one of more than two dozen property owners who have been notified by the city they need to schedule weatherization work in order to be compliant or else face warnings and fines.

Originally, the data was supposed to be released before January 1, but complexities in matching up data between Vermont Gas Systems, the Burlington Electric Department, and the city posed a challenge. Now, they’ve landed on these 31 properties out of the roughly 3,000 residential structures in the city.

“It feels good. It’s a low enough number to work with this first year because it’ll give us a good focus group to make sure that we have a really refined system next year,” said Bill Ward with the Burlington Department of Permitting and Inspections.

Next year and the following three years, the standard drops to 50,000 BTUs, meaning its likely hundreds more properties will need buttoning up. Weatherization companies are booked out months if not more than a year in advance and it can be costly. But VGS and BED are offering 75% rebates up to $10,000 to help get the work done.

“It’s a great opportunity to improve the energy performance and long-term building durability for a lot of Burlington’s building stock,” said VGS’ Tim Perrin.

“Moving the needle on energy costs, leaving the tenants more comfortable with lower bills, solving some moisture-related problems for the building owner. And for a landlord to say, ‘You’ve checked every one of those boxes and I have a better building and happier tenants.’ That, to us, will be success,” said BED’s Chris Burns.

The Department of Permitting and Inspections encourages anyone who questions the data or can’t get the work done due to financial hardship, to reach out and speak with someone in the department.

