Convoy of Canadian truckers heads to Ottawa to oppose vaccine mandate

OTTAWA, Ontario (WCAX) - A convoy of Canadian truckers is heading to Ottawa, Ontario, to protest the federal vaccine mandate.

Police in the capital say they’re preparing for significant disruptions, as the demonstration could last several days and involve thousands of people.

This comes as both Canada and the United States made it mandatory to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to bring loads across the border.

Extremist voices are causing some the most concern and anti-hate groups are sounding the alarm.

“They’re certainly the ones getting the lion’s share of attention, so as I said there are certainly truckers who are going to this protest who are doing so through no malice towards anything other than their desire to protest vaccine mandates,” said Kirk Phillips, with the Canadian Anti-Hate Network.

Some Conservative lawmakers back the truckers and so do others who have raised millions of dollars.

