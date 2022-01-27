Dear Vermont town, this is why I love you

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This Valentine’s season, profess your love for Vermont!

We know acts of gratitude and getting outside are good for people mentally and physically. So Come Alive Outside is holding a competition asking people to write love letters to their towns.

Letters must say “dear” at the beginning and “love” or “sincerely” at the end. The rest is up to you to say what you love about your town, like a coffee shop, green space, fishing spot or nature trail.

“It’s an introspective sort of thing. It gives you a chance to reflect on what makes you happy to live here and I think all of us have some really good reasons why we love it here in Vermont and it gives us a chance to share that with people,” said Nan Dubin of East Wallingford.

There will be one youth and one adult winner from anywhere in Vermont, and one winner in Rutland County, which is where you’ll find Come Alive Outside’s headquarters.

The prize includes Come Alive Outside swag, an all-trail membership, a hydro flask, a gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods and more.

