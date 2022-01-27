Advertisement

Help for some Burlington homeowners hit with huge property tax increases

About 1,000 Burlington homeowners received a letter in the mail telling them they may be...
About 1,000 Burlington homeowners received a letter in the mail telling them they may be eligible for some property tax relief to help take the sting out of last year's citywide reappraisal.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 1,000 Burlington homeowners received a letter in the mail telling them they may be eligible for some property tax relief to help take the sting out of last year’s citywide reappraisal.

After some residents saw huge tax increases, the City Council approved using $1 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help bridge the gap caused by the year lag in state property tax credits.

Homeowners who qualify can get up to $2,000 based on need.

“It feels great to be able to send these letters out. We know people really need the help and we’re so pleased to be able to use some of this ARPA money to be able to help those people who need it most in our community,” said Katherine Schad, the chief administrative officer for the city of Burlington.

Homeowners must meet certain criteria such as already being eligible for a tax credit and having had their home value jump by more than 50%.

If you are not eligible for this program, you’re urged to check out relief being offered by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

