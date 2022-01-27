Advertisement

Lawmakers explore permanent dwelling options for homeless

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Housing advocates and lawmakers are pitching a plan to eliminate homelessness and get more people into permanent dwellings.

In a virtual press conference Thursday, advocates for Vermonters experiencing homelessness pitched a plan to create housing and supports for the homeless. Advocate Brenda Siegel says any plan should include more stable housing, a new housing ombudsman position within state government, a housing bill of rights, and an expansion of the General Assistance program.

“It is no longer okay to pause or move slower as the need for housing grows,” Siegel said. “We must acknowledge that permanent housing will not be online quickly enough to address the need in the meantime.”

Vermont’s hotel-motel program is fully funded until March and the Legislature is proposing an extension until July. But policymakers want to do more, including expanding shelters, creating accessory dwelling units, and breaking up larger homes into multi-unit apartments.

Senate President Becca Balint, D-Windham County, admits setting up housing to serve homeless Vermonters will take time. “It’s not an easy fix. I’m trying to concentrate this session on the things that are already in progress and make a plan for several years out. It’s going to take many different levers to pull,” she said.

Lawmakers are also re-visiting a statewide rental registry bill that is similar to one vetoed by the governor last year.

Related Stories:

Governor to extend Vermont’s homeless hotel program

Are ‘pods’ the answer to ending chronic homelessness in Burlington?

Motel owner on the good, bad from voucher program for Vermont’s homeless

Vt. lawmakers, Scott administration seek compromise on rental registry

Scott vetoes housing registry bill

Vt. lawmakers override vetoes on noncitizen voting

Vermont Senate considers landlord registry, housing incentives

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont National Guard Adjutant General Office
Former Vermont soldier killed in weekend crash
Police say a man found dead at a Westminster gas station likely died of a drug overdose. - File...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont gas station
Residents in part of South Burlington are on high alert after a string of home break-ins,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed burglar has South Burlington residents on alert
Police are investigating a break-in at the home of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.
Burlington Police investigate break-in at the mayor’s house
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Dept.
First responders rescue Quebec man after crash in Calais

Latest News

MM
Winooski microbrewery opens skate rink for customers
A North Country nonprofit hopes to add affordable housing while revitalizing Malone's downtown.
Malone seeks to revitalize downtown, add affordable housing
Health officials say Vermont's COVID testing program for child cares will help catch cases and...
Vt. epidemiologist answers questions about child care ‘Test to Stay’ program
MM
Dear Vermont town, this is why I love you
MM
Vt. epidemiologist answers questions about child care 'Test to Stay' program