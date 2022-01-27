Advertisement

Leahy calls for ‘expeditious’ SCOTUS nomination process

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says he expects his colleagues to “expeditiously” confirm President Biden’s pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer’s successor on the Supreme Court.

Breyer Thursday officially announced he will step down at the end of the court’s current term this summer. Biden says he will announce his choice by the end of February.

Sen. Leahy, who oversaw numerous high court nominations as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke with Washington reporter Nicole Newman about Justice Breyer’s legacy and what he would like to see in a Biden nominee.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont National Guard Adjutant General Office
Former Vermont soldier killed in weekend crash
Police say a man found dead at a Westminster gas station likely died of a drug overdose. - File...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont gas station
Residents in part of South Burlington are on high alert after a string of home break-ins,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed burglar has South Burlington residents on alert
Police are investigating a break-in at the home of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.
Burlington Police investigate break-in at the mayor’s house
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Dept.
First responders rescue Quebec man after crash in Calais

Latest News

BILLINGS
Super Senior: Ed Billings
Leahy calls for ‘expeditious’ SCOTUS nomination process
Analysis: Biden has chance to make historic Supreme Court appointment
Ed Billings
Super Senior: Ed Billings