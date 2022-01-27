Leahy calls for ‘expeditious’ SCOTUS nomination process

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy says he expects his colleagues to “expeditiously” confirm President Biden’s pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer’s successor on the Supreme Court.

Breyer Thursday officially announced he will step down at the end of the court’s current term this summer. Biden says he will announce his choice by the end of February.

Sen. Leahy, who oversaw numerous high court nominations as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke with Washington reporter Nicole Newman about Justice Breyer’s legacy and what he would like to see in a Biden nominee.

