Advertisement

Legislation would change the way police enforce some traffic violations

By Dom Amato
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes could be coming to the way police enforce some traffic violations on the road.

A new bill introduced in the Vermont House would designate certain motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic violations as secondary offenses away from primary offenses. Things like having a taillight out, having something hanging from your review mirror, or jaywalking.

Winooski Representative Hal Colston believes it would allow police to focus more on public safety and help move the needle on racial equity in the state.

“This is a way to help law enforcement do their job, and much much more of a beneficial experience for BIPOC Vermonters,” said Colston.

Research from 2020 traffic data shows disparities still exist in traffic stops across Vermont. Although racial disparities declined in arrest and search rates from 2019, black drivers are still nearly three times more likely to be searched than white drivers.

You can catch Dom Amato’s full investigation on traffic stops Thursday night on the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont National Guard Adjutant General Office
Former Vermont soldier killed in weekend crash
Police say a man found dead at a Westminster gas station likely died of a drug overdose. - File...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont gas station
Residents in part of South Burlington are on high alert after a string of home break-ins,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed burglar has South Burlington residents on alert
Police are investigating a break-in at the home of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.
Burlington Police investigate break-in at the mayor’s house
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Dept.
First responders rescue Quebec man after crash in Calais

Latest News

An environmental assessment is underway after a New Haven historic train depot is moved.
New Haven train depot waiting on a new foundation
An environmental assessment is underway after a New Haven historic train depot is moved.
New Haven train depot waiting on a new foundation
Changes could be coming to the way police enforce some traffic violations on the road.
Legislation would change the way police enforce some traffic stops
Jose Louis Cruz Rivera, 21
Police: Burlington man smashed car window with handgun