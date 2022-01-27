Legislation would change the way police enforce some traffic violations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes could be coming to the way police enforce some traffic violations on the road.

A new bill introduced in the Vermont House would designate certain motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic violations as secondary offenses away from primary offenses. Things like having a taillight out, having something hanging from your review mirror, or jaywalking.

Winooski Representative Hal Colston believes it would allow police to focus more on public safety and help move the needle on racial equity in the state.

“This is a way to help law enforcement do their job, and much much more of a beneficial experience for BIPOC Vermonters,” said Colston.

Research from 2020 traffic data shows disparities still exist in traffic stops across Vermont. Although racial disparities declined in arrest and search rates from 2019, black drivers are still nearly three times more likely to be searched than white drivers.

