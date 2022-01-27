Malone seeks to revitalize downtown, add affordable housing

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Affordable housing is among New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s top priorities. Now, a North Country nonprofit hopes to address the issue while revitalizing Malone’s downtown.

“We have to confront the housing affordability crisis,” said Hochul, D-New York.

In her first statewide budget address, Hochul vowed to put up big bucks for affordable housing.

“One way we will do that is by advancing a new $25 billion, five-year housing plan to create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes,” she said.

On top of that $25 billion going to housing in the state, $5 million was offered up to the Malone-based nonprofit Citizen Advocates for its Harrison Place Project.

“It actually completes the project’s total capital costs, so we’ve completed our funding, secured all of our funding and we’re ready to get started,” said James Button of Citizen Advocates.

Citizen Advocates offers programs for developmental disability, mental health and substance abuse prevention and treatment throughout the North Country region.

The plans have been in the works for nearly five years but they were set back because of the pandemic.

“We had an opportunity to build on a blank slate or build on a farmer’s field, and there is obviously much of that around here, but we wanted to do something different,” Button said.

The new building will house one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and offer retail space on the ground level right on Main Street in the heart of downtown Malone.

“We really felt it was our responsibility to create a win-win for the community,” Button said.

Those who will call the building home use services provided by the nonprofit like addiction services or mental health help, and can use the space as a safe place for transitional housing, sober living or just an affordable, quality place to call home.

“We think there is a significant need,” Button said. “We want people to not only have safe affordable housing but housing they can be proud of.”

That is what they hope the project will do for the 40 people who live there and the community.

Construction is set to start in May and will take two years to complete.

