Mass. chief justice orders review in Harmony Montgomery case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The chief justice of Massachusetts’ highest court has ordered a review in the case of a missing New Hampshire girl who was last seen in 2019 at age 5. Her disappearance came months after a Massachusetts judge gave custody of the child to her father, prompting criticism from New Hampshire’s governor.

Chief Justice Kimberly Budd responded on Friday to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu that she received his letter last week regarding the “heartbreaking situation involving Harmony Montgomery.”

Sununu had harshly criticized a Massachusetts court for placing Harmony Montgomery with her father and stepmother before the state could complete a study of their home.

Related Stories:

NH missing girl’s disappearance narrowed to 13-day window; stepmother appears in court

NH to conduct internal review over missing girl’s custody

Sununu questions Massachusetts’ handling of missing child case

New charges filed against missing NH girl’s stepmother

Search finished at Harmony Montgomery’s last-known residence

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence

Missing girl’s stepmother charged with welfare fraud

Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud

Father arrested in connection to missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, search continues

Missing NH girl’s dad accused of assault; search continues

Police tip line, rewards set up for NH girl last seen in 2019

Missing girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, New Hampshire police say

NH police investigate disappearance of girl last seen in 2019

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)