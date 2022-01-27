Mass. chief justice orders review in Harmony Montgomery case
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The chief justice of Massachusetts’ highest court has ordered a review in the case of a missing New Hampshire girl who was last seen in 2019 at age 5. Her disappearance came months after a Massachusetts judge gave custody of the child to her father, prompting criticism from New Hampshire’s governor.
Chief Justice Kimberly Budd responded on Friday to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu that she received his letter last week regarding the “heartbreaking situation involving Harmony Montgomery.”
Sununu had harshly criticized a Massachusetts court for placing Harmony Montgomery with her father and stepmother before the state could complete a study of their home.
