Murad to be named Burlington’s next top cop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad is being appointed as the Queen City’s new top cop.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger was to formally announce the pick Thursday afternoon. Murad was one of two finalists for the job.

The Progressive-led City Council wanted more than two to choose from so it voted to create a search committee, but they refused to go along with the mayor’s demands that the position have a higher pay grade and a provision that the new chief have disciplinary oversight of the force. The mayor then said he was going ahead with naming a finalist.

Murad replaces Brandon del Pozo, his former boss, who resigned in 2020 following a social media scandal that embroiled both the chief as well as his former deputy, Jan Wright.

The council still needs to confirm Murad’s appointment.

