New Haven train depot waiting on a new foundation

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - An environmental assessment is underway after a New Haven historic train depot is moved.

VTrans say the goal of the assessment is to secure funds to complete a new foundation. Town leaders can then explore new uses for the 150-year-old building.

The depot was deemed too close to the upcoming Amtrak expansion from Burlington to Rutland. It had to be torn down or moved.

Federal and state funds saved the structure and trucks moved the depot down the road to a town parking lot.

