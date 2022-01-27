North County Chamber business survey indicates optimism for ‘22

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Normalizing border crossings is the top priority for northern New York businesses, according to the results of a North Country Chamber of Commerce survey.

The survey went to 3,500 businesses in the chamber’s network to voice their concerns about issues at the state and federal level. It showed that the border and relations with Canada were the top federal concern, followed by inflation and supply chain issues. The businesses say they also would like help from the federal government when it comes to child care costs.

On a state level, survey respondents say broadband needs to be a top priority as well as avoiding any new mandates on small businesses. Sixty percent of businesses say staff shortages are hurting their bottom lines and they want to see more workforce development programs to help meet the skills needed to fill such jobs.

But looking ahead to 2022, businesses are feeling optimistic. “Seventy-one percent believe their business activity will go up, which compares almost identically to two years ago at 73%. That shows that we are back in the swing of things, back in the flow. We have recovered basically in terms of activity and optimism from two years ago,” said the chamber’s Garry Douglas.

He says these numbers indicate a strong economy in the region and future growth potential.

