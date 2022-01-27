Advertisement

North County Chamber business survey indicates optimism for ‘22

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Normalizing border crossings is the top priority for northern New York businesses, according to the results of a North Country Chamber of Commerce survey.

The survey went to 3,500 businesses in the chamber’s network to voice their concerns about issues at the state and federal level. It showed that the border and relations with Canada were the top federal concern, followed by inflation and supply chain issues. The businesses say they also would like help from the federal government when it comes to child care costs.

On a state level, survey respondents say broadband needs to be a top priority as well as avoiding any new mandates on small businesses. Sixty percent of businesses say staff shortages are hurting their bottom lines and they want to see more workforce development programs to help meet the skills needed to fill such jobs.

But looking ahead to 2022, businesses are feeling optimistic. “Seventy-one percent believe their business activity will go up, which compares almost identically to two years ago at 73%. That shows that we are back in the swing of things, back in the flow. We have recovered basically in terms of activity and optimism from two years ago,” said the chamber’s Garry Douglas.

He says these numbers indicate a strong economy in the region and future growth potential.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont National Guard Adjutant General Office
Former Vermont soldier killed in weekend crash
Police say a man found dead at a Westminster gas station likely died of a drug overdose. - File...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont gas station
Residents in part of South Burlington are on high alert after a string of home break-ins,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed burglar has South Burlington residents on alert
Police are investigating a break-in at the home of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.
Burlington Police investigate break-in at the mayor’s house
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Dept.
First responders rescue Quebec man after crash in Calais

Latest News

MM
Winooski microbrewery opens skate rink for customers
A North Country nonprofit hopes to add affordable housing while revitalizing Malone's downtown.
Malone seeks to revitalize downtown, add affordable housing
Health officials say Vermont's COVID testing program for child cares will help catch cases and...
Vt. epidemiologist answers questions about child care ‘Test to Stay’ program
MM
Dear Vermont town, this is why I love you
MM
Vt. epidemiologist answers questions about child care 'Test to Stay' program