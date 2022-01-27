Advertisement

NY couple arrested for using fake vax cards for Bills game

File
File(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A western New York couple have been charged with a felony, accused of using falsified vaccination cards to get into the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the New England Patriots earlier this month.

Michael and Amber Nabb of West Seneca face a charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. In late December, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law that made it clear that forging a coronavirus vaccination record would fall under the fraud statute.

The Nabbs were released on their own recognizance, and are due back in court Feb. 22. Messages were left with their attorneys.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

