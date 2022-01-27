Advertisement

NY may boost unemployment benefits, delay employer tax hikes

New York could boost weekly benefits for laid-off workers and delay unemployment tax hikes for...
New York could boost weekly benefits for laid-off workers and delay unemployment tax hikes for employers under a bill that passed the Senate this week.(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York could boost weekly benefits for laid-off workers and delay unemployment tax hikes for employers under a bill that passed the Senate this week.

The state Senate unanimously voted Tuesday to pass the legislation sponsored by state Sen. Anna Kaplan, a Democrat from Long Island.

The bill now awaits a vote in the Assembly.

The office of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

State lawmakers hope to help an economy that’s rebounding but at a slower pace than the nation.

New York’s 6.2% unemployment rate in December was more than two points higher than the national rate. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

