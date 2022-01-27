Advertisement

NY requests $1.6 billion in extra COVID-19 rent relief

File(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday she’s asking for $1.6 billion in federal funding to settle unpaid rent owed by tenants hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York has spent $1.3 billion of $2.4 billion in federal rent relief aid, according to the latest data from the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Hochul said an extra $1.6 billion would cover about 174,000 applications for landlords who have not received rent relief yet.

It’s unclear whether New York will receive the entire amount of federal aid requested.

