Report paints grim picture of toxic environment in Vermont prison

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Corrections on Thursday released a report that paints a grim picture of a negative and toxic environment in at least one of Vermont’s prisons.

The results confirmed a lot of what we already knew anecdotally: An overwhelming majority of corrections staff feel overworked, undervalued and disrespected. Meanwhile, inmates feel undermined, disenfranchised and mistreated.

Importantly, the study also illustrates that prison culture is exacerbating mental distress and illness among staff and incarcerated individuals.

Vermont is one of five states across the country participating in a five-year-long project that examines prison climate with a goal of improving conditions for both inmates and corrections staff.

Vermont is running its pilot out of the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.

As part of the first phase of the initiative, two surveys were distributed there last June, one for staff, the other for inmates.

More than 70% of both populations responded to their respective questionnaires. The answers have been compiled into a 16-page report.

Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml is acknowledging Vermont’s prisons clearly have urgent problems. But this is the first time they’ve been documented through third-party, independent research.

“The results in this study are absolutely disturbing. They deserve immediate attention on a variety of fronts, and we’re committed to that, but the first step was really diagnosing it, and I think we’ve done a really nice job of that with our partners, and now we’re going to make that turn into-- now let’s go out there and try to start fixing some of these problems,” Deml said.

While the study specifically identifies trends in one prison-- Southern State-- Deml says the challenges highlighted there are felt in Vermont’s other five facilities, as well.

There’s an obvious theme throughout the study-- significant distrust in the system and a culture of silence.

Corrections staff don’t feel at all heard or supported by the Department of Corrections, citing poor communication and a lack of transparency. A large majority of the respondents said they’d leave the job if they could and 10% said they’ve seriously considered suicide in the last year.

Meanwhile, inmates say they don’t feel at all prepared for release, citing a lack of productive activities like job training, music and art programs, and education.

One question asked whether being in prison teaches people how to get better at committing crimes and 70% of inmates said yes.

Ultimately, the commissioner promises this study will result in real, transformative change in all six facilities because now we have solid evidence to prove the current system is failing.

Click here to read the full report.

That report was done by the Prison Research and Innovation Network or PRIN. Five states-- Vermont, Colorado, Delaware, Iowa and Missouri-- formed the organization.

The group plans to pursue an evidence-based approach to prison reform, utilizing independent, third-party researchers with whom staff and inmates are comfortable sharing intimate and honest details.

So, here in Vermont, the University of Vermont’s Justice Research Initiative developed and administered the surveys, while Vermont’s PRIN group will use the conclusions to come up with concrete strategies and ideas.

The Department of Corrections is now tasked with implementing those solutions. Between now and 2024, the network will make changes at Southern State.

Then, the Corrections Department will scale innovations that prove successful to the entire system.

The ultimate goal-- effective and transformative change in all six facilities that they hope will make all six Vermont facilities more humane, safe and rehabilitative.

