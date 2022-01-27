Advertisement

Rite Aid agrees to pay $30K to resolve NH prescription allegations

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Attorney’s office in New Hampshire says Rite Aid has agreed to pay $30,000 in a settlement to resolve allegations that its pharmacists at a Manchester store forged 15 prescriptions for an individual.

Prosecutors alleged that from Oct. 19, 2016, to March 8, 2018, pharmacists filled the prescriptions and should have known they were not valid under the federal Controlled Substances Act. Maxi Drug North, doing business as Rite Aid, denied the allegations. It said in the settlement agreement with prosecutors dated Jan. 20 that the prescriptions “appeared legitimate.”

The company said that “upon hearing of the forgeries,” it assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration in obtaining evidence to prosecute the individual.

