Slew of vaccine bills heard by New Hampshire committees

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The coronavirus isn’t the only thing mutating in New Hampshire. Multiple variants of pandemic-inspired legislation also are spreading through the Statehouse.

Committees held public hearings on nearly a dozen bills related to vaccines this week, including House Speaker Sherm Packard’s attempt to block federal vaccine mandates.

Other bills would prohibit employers that receive public funds from requiring workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or would allow employees or college students to be exempt from any vaccine requirement simply by declaring themselves conscientious objectors.

Another proposal would prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on immunization status.

