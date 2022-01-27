St. Michael’s Sarah Escobar becomes first woman to represent Ecuador at Winter Olympics

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - For St. Michael’s first-year alpine skier Sarah Escobar, there’s a first for everything.

Her parents loved winter and the snow, and decided to put Escobar in ski school in Stowe, Vt., when she was three years old. She had a hard time waking up in the morning to go practice, so her parents would bribe her with cookies.

Fast forward to now and the 19-year-old will be representing Ecuador in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. Escobar is one of two Olympians from Ecuador -- the other being cross-country skier Klaus Jungbluth Rodriguez, who competed in 2018 as his country’s first winter Olympian.

Escobar becomes the first female skier and delegate to represent Ecuador. She will compete in the giant slalom as well as being the first female to bear the Ecuadorian flag during a Winter Olympiad opening ceremony.

