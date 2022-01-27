Advertisement

St. Michael’s Sarah Escobar becomes first woman to represent Ecuador at Winter Olympics

Escobar will also be the first female to bear the Ecuadorian flag during a Winter Olympiad opening ceremony
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - For St. Michael’s first-year alpine skier Sarah Escobar, there’s a first for everything.

Her parents loved winter and the snow, and decided to put Escobar in ski school in Stowe, Vt., when she was three years old. She had a hard time waking up in the morning to go practice, so her parents would bribe her with cookies.

Fast forward to now and the 19-year-old will be representing Ecuador in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing. Escobar is one of two Olympians from Ecuador -- the other being cross-country skier Klaus Jungbluth Rodriguez, who competed in 2018 as his country’s first winter Olympian.

Escobar becomes the first female skier and delegate to represent Ecuador. She will compete in the giant slalom as well as being the first female to bear the Ecuadorian flag during a Winter Olympiad opening ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man found dead at a Westminster gas station likely died of a drug overdose. - File...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont gas station
A Colebrook, New Hampshire, man is dead following a head-on crash.
Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, another seriously injured
Vermont State Police say a man was found dead Monday afternoon at a gas station in Westminster....
Police investigating death at Vermont gas station
Courtesy: Vermont National Guard Adjutant General Office
Former Vermont soldier killed in weekend crash
Police are investigating a break-in at the home of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.
Burlington Police investigate break-in at the mayor’s house

Latest News

St. Michael’s Sarah Escobar becomes first woman to represent Ecuador at Winter Olympics
Transfer guard from San Diego finding his stroke
Sullivan shooting the lights out for Hoopcats
The senior defenseman is the third Catamount in program history to score three career hat tricks
Poulin Out All the Stops: UVM’s Maude Poulin-Labelle pacing the Cats on the ice
The senior defenseman is the third Catamount in program history to score three career hat tricks
Poulin Out All the Stops: UVM's Maude Poulin-Labelle pacing the Cats on the ice