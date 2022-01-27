Advertisement

Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Tennessee school district is banning a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust.

The McMinn County Board of Education voted unanimously to remove the book “Maus” from its eighth-grade English language arts curriculum.

In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The book depicts Jewish people as mice and Nazis as cats.

School board members said they were concerned about “rough, objectionable language” in the book.

One member also took issue with the depiction of murder and suicide.

Some teachers spoke in favor the novel, saying it helps them educate students about a tragic time in history.

The school board says, if possible, the book should be replaced with another book without content deemed objectionable.

