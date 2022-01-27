Thayer to run for Vermont lieutenant governor

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Republican has thrown his hat into the ring for Vermont lieutenant governor. Gregory Thayer of Rutland made the announcement Thursday.

Thayer is an auditor who has served on the Rutland City Council, taken part in a few appointed city committees and has been involved in Republican Party politics for 25 years.

Thayer says he has wanted to run for lieutenant governor for a while, and with an open seat, now is the time.

“When this arose, I felt this is for me. It’s a political position, I am a political guy. I love public policy, but I love getting out, listening to people. With the town halls what was important to me was to have a Q&A so we could listen to the people,” Thayer said.

Thayer has recently hosted town halls to discuss the importance of parental involvement in schools, calling out against critical race theory.

He also has a focus on funding police to combat crime.

And he wants to address issues with Proposition 5 Article 22 having to do with personal reproductive liberty.

Thayer faces state Caledonia County Sen. Joe Benning in the Republican primary.

Democrats Patricia Preston and Charlie Kimbell are also seeking the seat being vacated by Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Gray hopes to fill Congressman Peter Welch’s seat in the U.S. House. Welch is seeking Sen. Patrick Leahy’s seat.

Related Stories:

Benning running for Vermont lieutenant governor

Preston launches campaign for Vermont lieutenant governor

Kimbell launches campaign for Vermont lieutenant governor

Vt. Senate leader Balint to seek Welch’s seat in US Congress

Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray to seek US House seat

Rep. Peter Welch to run for US Senate

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection

Will Vermont send a woman to Washington?

One-on-one with Sen. Patrick Leahy

Leahy opens Tuesday Senate session

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.