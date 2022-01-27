Advertisement

Trudeau isolates after being exposed to someone with COVID

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-File photo
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-File photo(Francisco Seco | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TORONTO (AP) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating at home after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau says the result of his rapid test is negative. But he is following public health rules and isolating for five days.

The prime minister has been leading virtual cabinet meetings this week.

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

