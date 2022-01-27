Vt. epidemiologist answers questions about child care ‘Test to Stay’ program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Health officials say Vermont’s COVID testing program for child cares will help catch cases and keep kids in care.

We told you about a recently announced effort from the Scott administration to distribute at-home rapid tests to child care programs with the goal of helping keep kids in child care more often during the omicron surge and allowing their parents to go to work.

Some child care providers reached out to WCAX, wanting to clear up confusion about what they felt were inconsistencies between the health guidelines for child cares and the general public about what was safe for a child to do after they were a close contact.

State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso says vaccinated and boosted staff members should be well-protected.

“If you are up to date with all the recommended doses, including boosters, you’re really well-protected. And if you do get COVID, it’s very likely to be a mild illness,” Kelso said.

She did say child care staffers who have high-risk conditions or other circumstances might want to have a conversation with their health care provider on how to best protect themselves.

Watch the video to hear the longer conversation between our Cat Viglienzoni and Patsy Kelso about child care and COVID where Kelso answered specific questions from providers.

