Vt. lawmakers explore safety net for workers sidelined by COVID

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are exploring ways to help people that have to miss work because they have to quarantine.

Those who have to quarantine are not eligible for unemployment help. The Legislature previously crafted a universal paid family leave plan, but Governor Phil Scott vetoed the proposal, opting for a voluntary plan. Now, a key senate committee is looking at policies to replace lost wages for sickness related to COVID.

“Our lesson in what has happened these past two years -- that we should join virtually every industrial country by enacting a paid leave policy in the state of Vermont,” said Sen. Michael Sirotkin, D-Chittenden County.

President Biden’s Build Back Better plan contained provisions for paid family leave, but with that bill in Congressional limbo, the Scott administration is searching for an insurance company to administer its voluntary paid leave program while the Legislature explores new options.

