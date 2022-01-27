BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures will turn colder again as we head into the end of the week. Highs will top out in the low 20s on Friday morning, then falling into the teens during the afternoon. Friday will start out with cloudy skies and a few scattered snow showers. Skies could see a few breaks in the clouds by the end of the day.

The big New England snow storm will be mainly to our east on Saturday. There will be a sharp drop-off in snow totals from east to west, with generally a dusting to three inches over eastern and southern Vermont through Saturday evening. The system will also help funnel in much colder air from the north, and keep temperatures in the single digits and wind chill values back well below zero.

Temperatures continue to run below average through Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will only be in the teens. Warmer temperatures will begin to warm up as we get into the middle of next week. Temperatures will warm up above freezing and could reach the upper 30s by next Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

