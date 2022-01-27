BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After a bitter cold start to the day, temperatures will rebound back into the low/mid 20s. There will be lots of sunshine for the first half of the day before clouds begin to encroach from the west later in the afternoon as a weak cold front comes at us from the Great Lakes. It will be breezy out of the south today ahead of that approaching front.

That cold front will spread a few snow showers around overnight into early Friday - just a dusting to an inch or two of snow, mainly in the higher elevations. Once the front goes by, we will be clearing out again, but turning colder again as yet another surge of Arctic air comes in on the back side of that departing frontal system.

It will be cold with sub-zero temperatures again Friday night.

Then all eyes will be on the powerful, major “Nor’easter” coastal storm. The latest data is still showing this system far enough off to our east that we will just get clipped with a bit of snow in our eastern & southern areas on Saturday, with virtually no snow for the Champlain Valley or northern NY. Our eastern & southern counties will get only about 1-3″ of snow out of this storm, whereas there could be a couple of feet of snow along the New England coast to our east. We will get some blustery north winds out of this storm on Saturday, but nothing terrible.

There will be lots of sunshine on Sunday, and it will be partly sunny each day for the start of next week. A change in the weather pattern will bring a welcome warm-up as we get towards mid-week. -Gary

