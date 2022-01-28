Advertisement

Animals in need of care rescued from St. Albans property

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of animals were rescued from a property in St. Albans after police discovered they were without proper food, water and shelter.

On Jan. 15, a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy came upon some horses loose on Dunsmore Road.

Further investigation revealed that seven horses and 21 sheep were in need of care and not confined, allowing them to walk into the road.

Police say it was not a matter of purposeful neglect; they say the aging owner just wasn’t able to do what it takes to care for the animals.

Thursday, the animals were removed from the property and taken to a safe place.

An Age Well representative was also deployed to help the owner.

