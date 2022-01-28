Burlington tests sensors to help people find parking downtown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Having a hard time finding a parking spot when you visit downtown Burlington? You’re not alone. A new pilot program being rolled out by the city aims to make it a bit easier.

For the next few months, 18 parking meters in Burlington will be test subjects to try out new technology.

While their installation has many purposes, the hope is to help improve the customer experience when heading downtown.

Finding parking in downtown Burlington could be a lot less stressful in the coming months, thanks to new circular sensors.

“Those are occupancy sensors,” explained Jeff Padgett, the director of parking and traffic in Burlington.

All they do is measure vehicle presence in parking spots, but their future impact could be greater.

“The long-term goal, if these work, is to be able to produce a map. A real-time occupancy map so if you’re driving into town, your passenger can look on their phone and see where there’s open parking spaces,” Padgett said.

The key word here is “if.” Padgett says Burlington is one of the first cities to pilot the sensors from the California-based company IPS Group.

I reached out to IPS for more information on other cities using the technology but did not hear back.

A main concern with the new parking technology here is the impact of snow.

“We’re testing them now, well, because of today. The weather of today, this is the reality of weather in Burlington, and parking in Burlington, it’s snow in the streets,” Padgett said.

These parking sensors are part of a two-month pilot program. The hardware is free and data access is $60 a month for the city.

The problem is they’re not up and running yet, thanks to technical difficulties. Though, we’re told the goal is to get them up in the next week.

“The way it works is the sensor talks to the meter and the meter has a cellphone modem in it that then sends it to the internet, and goes to a cloud website,” Padgett explained.

That information would be used to help them build the real-time map, and potentially impact rates during different times of the day.

“If we decide to buy them, if we decide the data is really good, they’re $250 apiece. So the data’s got to be pretty darn good,” Padgett said.

That’s about a $91,000 investment if they’re installed on all 365 parking meters.

We did also ask specifically if these meters could bring rate hikes to parking spots during certain times of the day.

Padgett says it’s too early to tell, but they hope to use them to ensure equitable parking prices, and to control traffic with turnover times.

In the meantime, to avoid doing laps to try to find a parking spot downtown, Padgett recommends the College and Lakeview garage. He says it sits at about 70% capacity, it’s a 5-minute walk to Church Street and your first two hours are free.

