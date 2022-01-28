Advertisement

CBS golf coverage Friday to move Channel 3 News at 5, 6 p.m. to WYCI

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A programming note for Friday, Jan. 28. Due to the CBS golf schedule, the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will air on our sister station, WYCI.

If you get us over the air, that’s channel 3.6.

Comcast - channel 712

Burlington Telecom - channel 284

Spectrum - 706 or 1230

Dish - channel 34

DirecTV - channel 40

Or you can watch the livestream on www.wcax.com.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Louis Cruz-Rivera
Police: Burlington man smashed car window with handgun
File photo
Legislation could discourage some police traffic stops
One man was killed and several other people were injured in a crash in Sheldon.
1 dead, 4 injured in single-vehicle crash
File photo
Former Vermonter sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 attack
Murad nominated as Burlington's next top cop
Murad nominated as Burlington’s next top cop

Latest News

The ferry between Charlotte, Vermont, and Essex, New York, will close early Friday. - File photo
Ice closes Charlotte-Essex ferry early Friday
Dozens of animals were rescued from a property in St. Albans after police discovered they were...
Animals in need of care rescued from St. Albans property
The ex-boyfriend of a woman convicted of murder in Massachusetts last year has been indicted on...
Man charged with helping ex-girlfriend move murder victim
The Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States are preparing for a powerful winter...
Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions to US East Coast