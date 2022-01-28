CBS golf coverage Friday to move Channel 3 News at 5, 6 p.m. to WYCI
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A programming note for Friday, Jan. 28. Due to the CBS golf schedule, the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will air on our sister station, WYCI.
If you get us over the air, that’s channel 3.6.
Comcast - channel 712
Burlington Telecom - channel 284
Spectrum - 706 or 1230
Dish - channel 34
DirecTV - channel 40
Or you can watch the livestream on www.wcax.com.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.