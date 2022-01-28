Confusion persists over who can get reimbursed for at-home COVID tests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is still a lot of confusion about those at-home antigen tests insurance companies are supposed to cover. It’s not as simple as walking away from your local pharmacy with a free kit. In fact, you may have to jump through a few hoops to get your money back.

There are two ways to get reimbursed for these tests: Vermont’s emergency rule and the federal law. Here’s the difference: The state’s directive only applies to about 140,000 Vermonters, including public school employees and those with certain plans under Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, Cigna and MVP Healthcare.

But there are exceptions. You may not qualify if your personal plan is regulated by the federal government.

If you do fall into the covered category, you can get reimbursement for any test purchased since Dec. 1.

Either way, be prepared to foot the bill upfront then submit a claim yourself.

On the other hand, anyone with Vermont Medicaid-- so about 110,000 Vermonters-- should get tests at the pharmacy counter without an out-of-pocket cost.

Now, the federal law established a couple of weeks ago says anyone who has commercial insurance who didn’t qualify under the state’s directive does now. That applies to an additional 160,000 Vermonters or so.

So from Jan. 15 and on, about two-thirds of Vermonters qualify for insurance reimbursement due to the state and federal coverage overlap.

Again, while some people may be able to purchase tests without any upfront costs, more than likely you’ll have to pay out of pocket first.

All of that said, Vermont’s financial regulation commissioner says there’s an important caveat that’s uniquely affecting Vermont as one of the oldest states in the country. Neither the state’s directive nor the federal law applies to people on Medicare.

Medicare accounts for about 160,000 Vermonters or about a quarter of the population.

Commissioner Michael Pieciak says the state doesn’t have jurisdiction to close that huge gap.

“We’ve been advocating to the federal regulator, CMS, that they should. If you’re on Medicare, you’re either over 65 or you have a disability, and we know elderly Vermonters and elderly Americans have been hit by this pandemic most significantly,” Pieciak said.

Pieciak says another vital distinction-- every insurance carrier and plan is different. Some insurers may require you to not only submit your receipts for reimbursement, but also a piece of the box itself.

“Which makes the experience not necessarily uniform across the board. That’s why you have to check with your insurance carrier or your HR department to understand the particulars,” Pieciak said.

Some tips: call your insurance carrier before you buy and save your receipt, the kit box and any other documentation because you might need it.

