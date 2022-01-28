Advertisement

COVID testing kits being given away in Plattsburgh

FILE Photo.
FILE Photo.(West Virginia Poison Center)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh will be giving away COVID tests on Saturday.

Starting at 8 a.m., health teams will be giving out more than 600 testing kits and more than 4500 masks.

That will be at 6 Miller Street in a drive-thru style event.

It’s first come, first served, and each car will be limited to one box. One box has two tests.

Plattsburgh Town will also be handing out free testing kits on Saturday.

They will have a drive-thru style pickup on the Plattsburgh Town Hall complex at 151 Banker Road.

It starts at 9 a.m. Tests are limited to one per car.

