Governor, Vt. lawmakers wrangle over workforce relief package

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A cash quarrel in Montpelier-- the Scott administration is urging lawmakers to reverse course and reconsider how to fund a $360 million workforce relief package.

This is a workforce relief package aimed at bolstering the health care workforce which is still under pressure from the omicron surge.

It’s $60 million for recruitment and retention bonuses for health care workers in hospitals, home health, mental health and others.

There’s $50 million for housing and money for the hotel-motel program and the Vermont Foodbank.

And there’s also a $50 million investment to pay down Vermont’s pensions.

House lawmakers passed the proposal last week, but the governor disagrees over how to pay for it.

According to a letter from the governor, as written, the package spends about $90 million of Vermont’s American Rescue Plan funds, which the governor says should be put toward brick and mortar investments-- housing, sewer, clean water and broadband.

Senate legislators say they have not made any final decisions. They say they are still hearing from some health care workers who are not included in the package.

“We have a number of group homes who serve children who are in the custody of the state. Those are 24-7 facilities dealing with children with sometimes challenging needs and they’re not included. That’s a question for us. What groups of employees should get the benefits of these retention grants?” said Sen. Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia County.

The budget adjustment process is normally a small midyear adjustment to state finances. Small changes to accommodate programs and projects in Vermont that need more money.

But the flood of American Rescue Plan dollars mixed with an ongoing strain on the workforce from the pandemic has given decision-makers a chance to make big investments in Vermont.

The package also includes $50 million to pay down Vermont’s pension liability. The Scott administration says they are reviewing the details of the proposal and that they are willing to work with the Legislature.

The governor wants does not want that payment to come from the federal cash.

Lawmakers want to dip into ARPA money but say they have not arrived at any final decisions yet.

They are looking to vote on the package by the end of next week.

