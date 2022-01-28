Advertisement

Ice closes Charlotte-Essex ferry early Friday

The ferry between Charlotte, Vermont, and Essex, New York, will close early Friday. - File photo
The ferry between Charlotte, Vermont, and Essex, New York, will close early Friday. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - The ferry between Charlotte, Vermont, and Essex, New York, will close early Friday.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company says ice conditions are forcing the early closure.

The last departure out of Charlotte Friday will be at 12:30 p.m.

The last departure from Essex Friday will be at 1:45 p.m.

The ferry company says the crossing should reopen on Monday, Jan. 31.

The ferry between Grand Isle, Vermont, and Plattsburgh, New York, was temporarily shut down Thursday evening but reopened Friday.

