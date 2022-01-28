Ice closes Charlotte-Essex ferry early Friday

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - The ferry between Charlotte, Vermont, and Essex, New York, will close early Friday.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company says ice conditions are forcing the early closure.

The last departure out of Charlotte Friday will be at 12:30 p.m.

The last departure from Essex Friday will be at 1:45 p.m.

The ferry company says the crossing should reopen on Monday, Jan. 31.

The ferry between Grand Isle, Vermont, and Plattsburgh, New York, was temporarily shut down Thursday evening but reopened Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.