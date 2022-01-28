Advertisement

Insight on president’s timetable to pick new Supreme Court justice

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to step down while Democrats control Congress, giving President Biden his first opportunity to fill a vacant seat.

The president says he will choose a nominee to replace Breyer by the end of February, and that he will stick to his campaign promise to pick a Black woman to join the high court.

So then what?

Our Darren Perron spoke with Middlebury College Political Scientist Matt Dickinson to get some insight. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

