Man charged with helping ex-girlfriend move murder victim

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - The ex-boyfriend of a woman convicted of murder in Massachusetts last year has been indicted on charges that he helped transport the victim’s body and then lied to authorities.

A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments Thursday charging Jonathan Lind with four charges including perjury, misleading a grand jury, conveying a human body and accessory after the fact to murder.

Lind’s ex-girlfriend, Julia Enright of Ashburnham, was found guilty last year of fatally stabbing Brandon Chicklis, 20, in June 2018 in Worcester. The man’s body was found off a highway in New Hampshire 17 days later.

