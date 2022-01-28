Man with Vermont connections arrested for involvement in Jan. 6th riot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man with Vermont connections has been sentenced for his involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6th. He’s now behind bars in South Carolina.

According to South Carolina’s U.S. Attorney’s office, 26 year-old Nicholas Languerand was sentenced to 4 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement during the Capitol breach.

They say he admitted to throwing items at officers. At the time of the riots, Languerand was living in Wolcott.

He moved to South Carolina before being arrested in April.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.