Mayor’s police chief pick hopes to find common ground with Progressive city councilors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After Progressive city councilors in Burlington pledged to vote no on the mayor’s pick for police chief, we’re getting new reaction.

After a monthslong search process, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Acting Chief Jon Murad as his pick to be the next permanent chief in Burlington.

But the six Progressive councilors are calling the process flawed, saying the mayor doesn’t have the necessary votes to confirm Murad.

Acting Chief Murad says he’s committed to serving the city.

“What the agency right now needs, what the community needs is stability. The community and the agency need to know that we have stable leadership, that we have a police force that is stabilizing and is going to start to grow again and begin to perform the functions that our community expects of our police department again,” Murad said.

Murad says he’s open to conversation with councilors and he hopes to be able to find common ground.

