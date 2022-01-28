Montpelier day shelter to reopen after closing due to COVID

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Montpelier day shelter is reopening after temporarily closing its doors because of coronavirus cases.

“Another Way” serves homeless Vermonters.

The shelter will reopen Saturday after closing earlier this week.

And they say they will have new extended hours going forward.

In a letter to the community, leaders say they are following strict COVID protocols including masking, proof of vaccination and social distancing.

