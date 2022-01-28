Advertisement

Montpelier day shelter to reopen after closing due to COVID

The Montpelier day shelter "Another Way" is reopening after temporarily closing its doors...
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Montpelier day shelter is reopening after temporarily closing its doors because of coronavirus cases.

“Another Way” serves homeless Vermonters.

The shelter will reopen Saturday after closing earlier this week.

And they say they will have new extended hours going forward.

In a letter to the community, leaders say they are following strict COVID protocols including masking, proof of vaccination and social distancing.

