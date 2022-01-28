Advertisement

Mystery radio waves coming from space baffle scientists

The leading theory is that it is what’s known as a “magnetar.”
The leading theory is that it is what’s known as a “magnetar.”(ICRAR/Curtin University)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists aren’t sure what is flashing brightly in outer space.

A doctoral student in Australia discovered some type of spinning object that released giant bursts of energy in 2018. At that time, it was the brightest source of radio waves visible from Earth.

In a new study on the discovery in the journal “Nature,” astronomers are taking guesses at what it might be.

The leading theory is what’s known as a “magnetar.” Those are the remnants of stars that have died, but they usually flare each second.

This object turns on for about a minute every 18 minutes, which no other known celestial object does.

So, it might be a slowly spinning neutron star that astronomers only theoretically believe exist, or it might be something entirely new.

Whatever it is, it’s about 4,000 light-years away, which is considered close in space terms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Louis Cruz-Rivera
Police: Burlington man smashed car window with handgun
File photo
Legislation could discourage some police traffic stops
One man was killed and several other people were injured in a crash in Sheldon.
1 dead, 4 injured in single-vehicle crash
File photo
Former Vermonter sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 attack
Murad nominated as Burlington's next top cop
Murad nominated as Burlington’s next top cop

Latest News

FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse
LIVE: Biden infrastructure, economy remarks
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
The ferry between Charlotte, Vermont, and Essex, New York, will close early Friday. - File photo
Ice closes Charlotte-Essex ferry early Friday
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers