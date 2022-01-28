Advertisement

North Country business leaders keep watchful eye on Canadian trucker convoy

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country business leaders are keeping a close eye on what’s happening north of the border where a convoy of truckers is protesting a federal vaccine mandate.

The truck drivers are traveling through, making their way to Ottawa and the country’s capital, with some expected to arrive as early as Friday.

The protest comes as both the U.S. and Canada have made it mandatory for essential workers crossing the border to be vaccinated.

Police in Ottawa say they are planning for significant disruptions that could last several days and bring thousands of protestors to the capital.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas is keeping an eye on what’s happening north of the border and what affect it has on our region. He calls the rules an unnecessary action.

“We know these essential truck drivers have been going back and forth over the border for two years during the height of the pandemic with no problem given the way that they operate and the relative isolation from interaction anyway. So, yes, it’s a concern. It’s an unnecessary action that is going to exacerbate a problem,” Douglas said.

According to Douglas, the two countries which both have vaccine requirements have ceased efforts to coordinate and agree on a plan for what to do for the essential workers who are critical to the region’s economy.

