One dead, several injured in single-car crash

A handful of people are in the hospital after a crash in Sheldon. The one-car crash also killed a man, and police are still investigating what exactly happened.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of people are in the hospital after a crash in Sheldon. The one-car crash also killed a man, and police are still investigating what exactly happened.

Police say 59-year-old Candy Clair was driving the pick-up truck that went off Route 105 in Sheldon Thursday evening. The pick-up reportedly hit a tree, giving Clair serious injuries.

Police say 34-year-old Joseph Clair was a passenger in the car and died.

Three other passengers were also hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police say traffic and road conditions do not appear to be factors.

