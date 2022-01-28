One dead, several injured in single-car crash

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of people are in the hospital after a crash in Sheldon. The one-car crash also killed a man, and police are still investigating what exactly happened.

Police say 59-year-old Candy Clair was driving the pick-up truck that went off Route 105 in Sheldon Thursday evening. The pick-up reportedly hit a tree, giving Clair serious injuries.

Police say 34-year-old Joseph Clair was a passenger in the car and died.

Three other passengers were also hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police say traffic and road conditions do not appear to be factors.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.