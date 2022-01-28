Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Coen

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking for a sweet kitty who loves to have his head scratched? Meet Coen.

He’s a neutered male cat who’s around 4.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County says he’s healthy and he loves to curl up on laps and get attention.

UPDATE: Coen has been adopted! To learn more about all the other pets still waiting for their forever homes, check out the humane society’s website.

