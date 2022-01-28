Advertisement

Police pick up violent fugitive at Burlington VFW

U.S. Marshals say 42-year-old Darryl Hendrickson was wanted for unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic assault after a violent incident from a month ago.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a violent fugitive was picked up after tracking him to a local VFW.

U.S. Marshals say 42-year-old Darryl Hendrickson was wanted for unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic assault after a violent incident from a month ago.

Officers traced him back to a Burlington VFW and say he tried to run away when they found him Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested and is being held without bail.

Police say Hendrickson has a lengthy criminal history with domestic assault charges dating back 20 years.

